Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: Batman, tamashii nations. s.h.figuarts, The Flash

Tamashii Nations Reveals S.H.Figuarts FIgure for Batman from The Flash

A new multiverse awaits and a new hero from the past has returned and Tamashii Nations is bringing that version of Batman to life

The Dark Knight has arrived, and a new multiversal adventure awaits with the latest DC Comics film, The Flash. The Flash has not been doing so hot in theaters lately, which is a shame as it was a fun superhero flick. While people are complaining about CGI, the movie gave us the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, and it was glorious. Tamashii Nations is jumping in on the Batman bandwagon as they debut their newest S.H.Figuarts figures. This Caped Crusade is back for one last mission and is faithfully reproduced right from the big screen. He will feature his new, updated modern bat-suit as well as a fabric cape and batarangs. Tamashii Nations is also includes an unmasked Bruce Wayne head, but it is not the best. If you love Figuarts and the 1989 Batman, then look no further, as this bad bat is set to arrive in November. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can check him out right here.

Batman is Back with New S.H.Figuarts The Flash Figure

"After more than 30 years, a startling re-appearance of the main story! ! That "Batman" played by Mr. Michael Keaton is lined up in SHFigarts with the latest suit of "The Flash"!!! The cloak is made of flexible cloth material with built-in wires, allowing for free poses. In addition, the bare head of Bruce Wayne played by Mr. Michael Keaton is also included!"

"Thoroughly reproduce the modern design of Batman played by Mr. Michael Keaton, who has a stylish new design. The face of Bruce Wayne in the attached mask-off state is reproduced with Tamashii Digital Coloring Technology. It is possible to take a stance with a batarang. By using the cloak's built-in wire, you can pose as if it is blowing in the wing and the "In flight" pose is possible with prop parts for cloak.

Main body

Interchangeable head

Interchangeabele collar parts

4 pairs of interchangeable hands

Batarang x 2

Prop for cloak x 2

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!