Tamashii Nations Summons Beetlejuice with New S.H.Figuarts Figure

Tamashii Nations is summoning the infamous bio-exorcist known as Beetlejuice as they debut their newest S.H.Figuarts figure

The juice is back, and we are getting a bunch of new collectibles as fans celebrate the return of Beetlejuice with Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel. However, Tamashii Nations is taking fans back to the original 1988 dark fantasy comedy with a brand new S.H. Figuarts figure. The original film followed the story of a recently deceased couple who tried to haunt their former home to remove some living guests. However, after many failed attempts, they decide to enlist the help of a chaotic "bio-exorcist" named Beetlejuice, who might be more than they bargained for.

Played by Michael Keaton, this unpredictable spirit is a wild character, and now the fun can continue off the screen with this brand-new figure. The juice will come with two swappable faces, a shrunken head, a variety of swappable hands, a tombstone, and a Betelgeuse sign. From his striped black and white suit to his fun accessories, this figure is ready to exorcise those demons from your collection for $95, and pre-orders are already live with a July 2025 release.

The Juice is Loose with S.H.Figuarts Beetlejuice

"S.H.Figuarts must've called his name 3 times because BEETLEJUICE is back from the 80s as an action figure…!

As the true "Bio-Exorcist" the facial expression parts are created via digital printing, making it even more marvelously horrifying. Beetlejuice also comes with extra parts; a small head part when he transforms as well as his gravestone and more, so you can recreate many iconic scenes from the movie."

"For those who are living outside of Japan, 2024 version of the movie "BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE" is out so pre-order the 80s version of BEETLEJUICE, go see the movie, and get surrounded by the afterlife…!"

Main body

Interchangeable wrist parts (3 left, 4 right

Interchangeable facial parts (2 types)

Interchangeable head parts

Interchangeable neck parts

Clock

Gravestone

Signboard

A set of dedicated pedestals for the signboard

