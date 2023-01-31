Ted Lasso Believes in Build-A-Bear Workshop with New Plush Collection It is time to score a goal and coach your heart out as the world of Ted Lasso is coming to life in plush form with Build-A-Bear Workshop

It is time to Believe once again as the world prepares for Season 3 of the hit Apple TV series Ted Lasso. This delightful comedy series has taken the world by storm and is easily one of Apple's best series to hit their service. The adventures and coaching talent of Ted Lasso can now come home in adorable plush form with Build-A-Bear Workshop. A new collection of Ted Lasso inspired bears, clothing, and accessories have arrived from the company. First is one of four bear bundles featuring Ted's iconic coaching outfit, with plenty of versions to choose from. A.F.C. Richmond fans can get different bundles, with one with just shoes, one with a cup of tea, and one with Biscuits with the Boss. On top of that, A.F.C. Richmond gear is also available with two sets arriving with Barkleigh and Happy Hugs Teddy, or just snag the gear up for your favorite Build-A-Bear plush. Ted Lasso has nerve looked softer, and fans can bring him home today right here with prices varying.

"I Do Love A Locker Room." – Ted Lasso

"If you believe in A.F.C. Richmond just as much as Ted Lasso does, then this sporty bear is the one for you. This one-of-a-kind bear resembles the ever-optimistic soccer coach dressed in his team gear with gold sunglasses and white shoes. Show everyone you're Team Lasso with our fun selection of Lasso themed gifts!"

"BEAR-lieve in believe! The always-optimistic Ted Lasso has captured our hearts one witty saying at a time, and this adorable bear is sure to do the same for fans of the show! This one-of-a-kind collector's item is inspired by the kind-hearted coach from the hit Apple TV+ series. This Ted teddy bear has brown fur, his signature mustache, and an A.F.C. Richmond outfit, as well as the Ted Lasso logo and A.F.C. Richmond crest on the paw pads. It makes a winning gift for any fan of the show!"