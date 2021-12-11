Daffy Duck Superman Has Arrived with New Iron Studio Statue

Daffy Duck is making quite the name for himself as he dresses up as the Man of Steel himself, Superman. Coming out of Space Jam: A New Legacy, the Warnerverse explored the Looney Tunes in some interesting positions with Daffy Duck in the realm of DC Comics. Iron Studios brings this heroic version of Daffy Duck to life with their next 1/10 Art Scale statue that will stand 7.4" tall. The limited edition piece will feature Daffy in his Superman costume as he stands in a heroic pose awaiting for a citizen to need rescue. With bright colors, a fun design, and hilarious sculpt, both Looney Tunes and Superman fans will get a kick out of this statue. Priced at $109.99, The Daffy Duck Superman Space Jam: A New Legacy Art Scale 1/10 Statue is set to release in Q3 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Dressed in an unmistakable blue uniform with a red cape and sporting the \"S\" shaped symbol on his chest, the figure poses with his hands on his hips in an imposing classical heroic pose. The craziest, most self-centered, and clumsy duck in the Looney Tunes cartoon takes on the identity of Metropolis\' Man of Steel, replicated by Iron Studios in the \"Duffy Duck Superman – Space Jam: A New Legacy – Art Scale 1/10\" statue. Inspired by the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, the beloved \"tongue-tied\" duck from the cartoons, dresses up as Superman to stop a train run amok by himself."

"Sometimes his best friend, many more times his rival, Duffy Duck Superman is the perfect match for Iron Studios\' \"Bugs Bunny Batman – Space Jam: A New Legacy – Art Scale 1/10\" statue, with both figures already available for Pre-Order, expanding Iron Studios\' collection with more statues from Space Jam: A New Legacy. See more \"What\'s up, Doc?\" on social media and Iron Studios\' YouTube channel. Stay tuned for much more news to come."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 6.3 in (H) x 5.1 in (W) x 4.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.8 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022