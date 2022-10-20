Wear the Legacy of The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth with RSVLTS

RSVLTS is back with another impressive collection of button-down shirts that fans have been requesting. In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the beloved cult franchise, new shirts and restocks featuring The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth have arrived. This marks the second series of The Jim Henson Company collection for Labyrinth and kicks off the announcement of the first design for The Dark Crystal. These films are nothing less than iconic, and now you can showcase your love for these series by taking your wardrobe to a new darker world.

No, I said "'ello," but that's close enough – Labyrinth

Two brand new KUNUFLEX™ button-downs have debuted for Dark Crystal which starts with the "Age of Wonder" that returns you to Thra and showcases some of your favorite residents. "The second shirt is the Wall of Destiny that brings the prophecy of the Gelfling who will unify the Skeksis and the Mystics to your street style. We then transit inside the walls of the Labyrinth as everyone's favorite British talking worm is back with the RSVLTS "Ello" shirt. The Worm is back and blessing your wear drop to make sure you are fashionable and never lost.

The fun does not end there as back by popular demand, RSVLTS has announced the restock of their "Further Than You Think" shirt. This montage features some of the film's iconic characters, with Sarah, Jareth, Goblins, the Worm, baby Toby, and so much more that will make fans easily get lost in it. Both Labyrinth shirts are now available in a woman's style Kunuflex options, allowing for even more stylish options to be worn by fans of the series. Both Jim Henson Company Collection designs are beautifully crafted, are high quality and have a shirt that is perfect for any occasion. Be sure to check out the entire collection right here, and while you are at it, be sure to check out RSVLTS Spooky Season collection to find some devilish style for your Halloween this year.