Clawful Joins Mondo's New Masters of the Universe 200x 1/12 Line
Mondo returns to Eternia as they debut their brand new 200X Masters of the Universe figure but now in 1/12 scale
In the Masters of the Universe 200X animated series, Clawful is reimagined as a large, armored, crustacean-like brute who serves as one of Skeletor's more physically powerful, but intellectually limited, henchmen. Unlike his original 1980s counterpart, which gave him a more menacing edge, the 200X version emphasizes Clawful's lack of intelligence for comic relief. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was the rebooted 2000s cartoon that would bring deeper lore, new characters, and redesigns to Eternia for a new generation. Mondo is now getting back to the 200X series as they unveil their latest set of 1/12 action figures.
He-Man already kicked off this new 6" line, and his first enemy is Clawful, who is packed with impressive detail, showing off his terrifying new look, despite a lack of brains. Mondo was sure to include three different head sculpts, a mace, Ocean Buddies, and a themed aquatic base. Get ready to knock some sense into He-Man with this delightful Masters of the Universe 200X figure that is priced at $125. This Timed Editio figure is set to stay up for pre-order on the Mondo Shop until October 17, so reserve yours while you can.
MOTU200x – Clawful 1/12 Scale Figure – Timed Edition
"Mondo's HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE™ 1/12 Scale Line brings the highly detailed design of our 1/6 scale figures to a brand new dimension. Complete with swappable portraits and a dynamic flight stand, our first 1/12 Scale Evil Warrior is Clawful™! Never released in the original toy line, this figure fulfills a decades-long dream for MOTU200X collectors (specifically … us!). But that's not all … Available for a limited time, this deluxe Clawful™ 1/12 Scale Figure – Timed Edition includes exclusive extras inspired by our favorite episodes of the show, including an additional portrait, figure base and Ocean Buddies!"
PRODUCT INCLUDES
- Clawful Figure
- Neutral Portrait
- Alternate Rage Portrait
- Alternate 200X Portrait
- Angler Fish Critter Accessory
- Hermit Crab Critter Accessory
- Spear Weapon
- Figure Base