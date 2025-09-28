Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Clawful Joins Mondo's New Masters of the Universe 200x 1/12 Line

Mondo returns to Eternia as they debut their brand new 200X Masters of the Universe figure but now in 1/12 scale

Article Summary Mondo debuts a 1/12 scale Clawful action figure from the Masters of the Universe 200X series.

Clawful features three unique head sculpts, detailed design, and themed aquatic accessories.

Priced at $125, this Timed Edition figure is available for pre-order until October 17 on the Mondo Shop.

Includes exclusive extras like Ocean Buddies, a dynamic base, and swappable portraits for collectors.

In the Masters of the Universe 200X animated series, Clawful is reimagined as a large, armored, crustacean-like brute who serves as one of Skeletor's more physically powerful, but intellectually limited, henchmen. Unlike his original 1980s counterpart, which gave him a more menacing edge, the 200X version emphasizes Clawful's lack of intelligence for comic relief. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was the rebooted 2000s cartoon that would bring deeper lore, new characters, and redesigns to Eternia for a new generation. Mondo is now getting back to the 200X series as they unveil their latest set of 1/12 action figures.

He-Man already kicked off this new 6" line, and his first enemy is Clawful, who is packed with impressive detail, showing off his terrifying new look, despite a lack of brains. Mondo was sure to include three different head sculpts, a mace, Ocean Buddies, and a themed aquatic base. Get ready to knock some sense into He-Man with this delightful Masters of the Universe 200X figure that is priced at $125. This Timed Editio figure is set to stay up for pre-order on the Mondo Shop until October 17, so reserve yours while you can.

MOTU200x – Clawful 1/12 Scale Figure – Timed Edition

"Mondo's HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE™ 1/12 Scale Line brings the highly detailed design of our 1/6 scale figures to a brand new dimension. Complete with swappable portraits and a dynamic flight stand, our first 1/12 Scale Evil Warrior is Clawful™! Never released in the original toy line, this figure fulfills a decades-long dream for MOTU200X collectors (specifically … us!). But that's not all … Available for a limited time, this deluxe Clawful™ 1/12 Scale Figure – Timed Edition includes exclusive extras inspired by our favorite episodes of the show, including an additional portrait, figure base and Ocean Buddies!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Clawful Figure

Neutral Portrait

Alternate Rage Portrait

Alternate 200X Portrait

Angler Fish Critter Accessory

Hermit Crab Critter Accessory

Spear Weapon

Figure Base

