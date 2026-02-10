Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: diamond, new york, toy fair

Diamond Comics Attends New York Toy Fair, That'll Be Interesting

Diamond Comic Distributors attends the New York Toy Fair next week, that will be interesting, won't it?

Article Summary Diamond Comic Distributors rebrands as Diamond II and attends the New York Toy Fair amid major industry changes

The company showcases upcoming products and new partners after recent bankruptcy and acquisition by Ad Populum

A detailed timeline chronicles Diamond's turbulent bankruptcy, legal disputes, buyouts, and publisher exits

Ongoing payment issues, layoffs, and publisher departures raise questions about Diamond's future stability

Diamond Comic Distributors, the business bought by Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop as part of the bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors Inc, will be attending New York Toy Fair, using its Diamond Select Brands identity. In a missive, they state that Diamond is attending the annual NY Toy Fair, running February 14th through February 17th: "We're busy putting all the finishing touches on our schedule to make it an amazing event. There's still time to make an appointment to visit our team at Booth #645. We'll be showcasing upcoming product releases from Kotobukiya, Medicom, Good Smile Company, Boss Fight Studios, Bandai, JoyToy, Star Ace, and many other brands (including some never-before-seen surprises). If you have not already set up an appointment, please contact your sales representative to set up a time, so we can give you a personal tour of everything we have available. And while you're there, make sure you visit the entire Ad Populum family, including NECA, Kid Robot, Enesco, Wizkids, Party City, and Rubies. Thank you and stay tuned for more exciting announcements as we get closer to Toy Fair!"

And while this body doesn't represent the pre-sale Diamond Comic Distributors, it does represent the post-sale version of the company, now known informally as Diamond II. Might some folk who have issues regarding how the distributor has performed after that date want to have a word? And might just be at New York Toy Fair? I expect some very interesting meetings to come out of this one.

You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

