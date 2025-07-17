Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Moja Arrives at NECA

NECA unveils new figures from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution as a new generation rises

Article Summary NECA unveils Moja, the first action figure from TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution comic series.

Moja is a next-generation turtle, raised by April O’Neil and Casey Marie, leading the new team of four turtles.

The 7-inch figure features multiple accessories, weapons, alternate heads, and a collector-friendly box.

Pre-orders for Moja are live at $41.99, with figures of her siblings Odyn, Uno, and Yi to follow in the line.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin tells the tragic tale of Michelangelo, the final surviving turtle. After years away, he would finally return to avenge his brothers and free a dystopian New York from the grip of the Foot Clan. After his death, a new hope emerged with the arrival of four genetically modified turtles to carry on their legacy. Raised by April O'Neil and her daughter Casey Marie Jones, these turtles would be the future protectors, fighting as one. Moja, named "one" in Swahili, is one of the two sisters of the team along with Yi and her two brothers, Odyn and Uno.

NECA is ready to embrace the next generation of turtles with new action figures that faithfully bring their IDW designs to life. This first turtle is the Raphael of the team and comes with one of each TMNT weapon: a sword, bo-staff, sai, and nunchucks. NECA also included an alternate head, a hood, swappable hands, a mix tape, a Sonja head, and a spider-cat toy. Collectors can build up their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution collection in Q1 2026. Pre-orders are already live for $41.99, and be on the lookout for Odyn, Uno, and Yi figures as well.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution Moja

"From the pages of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution! NECA is proud to present Moja for the first time in adult action figure form. A second-generation turtle whose name means "one" in Swahili, Moja is ready to train with her sensei Casey Marie as she prepares to protect the streets of NYC."

"This highly articulated 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure features an all-new sculpt and stylized, detailed deco. She includes interchangeable heads and hands and a removable belt, jacket, and hood. Plus, synja head, mix tape, spider cat toy, and the turtles' signature weapons. Comes in collector-friendly window box packing with opening front flap featuring original artwork by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

