Thanos Arrives With New Life-Size Endgame Statue From Queen Studios

Queen Studios wants collectors to bow before ether might of the mighty Thanos with their newest statue reveal. The Mad Titan comes to life with a highly detailed life-size statue bust that stands 44" tall. The statue captures Thanos in his full armored design straight from Avengers: Endgame. This Endgame statue does feature elements of Avengers: Infinity War, including the added Infinity Gauntlet that features meticulous attention to detail. The Infinity Stones will also have an LED effect making the entire statue come to life with breathtaking detail, size, and shine.

Thanos changed the Avengers forever, no matter what way we look at it. In the end, we lost the power of the Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, and the invincible Iron Man on their quest to avenge the world. This statue is a symbol of the Mad Titan and will be a massive and extraordinary life-size bust for any Marvel fan. The Avengers: Endgame Life-Size Thanos Bust from Queen Studios will be limited to only 99 pieces. The statue will also be priced at $6,450 and can be found here. Thanos is set to release in Q1 of 2022, and be sure to check out some of the other amazing statues also coming soon from Queen Studios.

"Avengers: Endgame – Thanos Life Size Bust – The Mad Titan returns and he's bigger and badder than before! That's right the incredible new half body Thanos life-size bust is available for pre-order today. With an edition of only 99, this behemoth of a bust is is expected to sell out quickly. We know you might not have space in your collection for this humongous bust, but if you do, it's time to start creating a new floor plan for your man cave! As always, we're keen to hear your thoughts. Thanks for your support and please stay safe!"

Edition Size: 99

Price: $ 6450 USD

Material: Polystone, Internal Lighting (Infinity Stones light up)

Size: 113cm (H) x 122cm (W) x 108cm (D)

Estimated Delivery Date: Quarter 1 2022

AVAILABILITY

Mainland China

Taiwan

Hong Kong

South Korea

Europe

Brazil

Japan

South East Asia