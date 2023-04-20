Cobra Kai's Johnny Lawrence Becomes a Power Ranger with Hasbro The Morphin’ Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way

Two worlds collide as two hit fighting television shows come together with the Power Rangers and Cobra Kai. That is right, some of your favorite Cobra Kai members are entering the Morphin' Grid with some new releases. One of which is everyone's favorite sensei as Johnny Lawrence becomes the Black Boar Ranger. These figures feature similar elements to the Ninja Power Rangers with some updated Cobar Kai flair. Johnny will have a swappable masked head, extra pair of hands, a power fist effect, as well as the Eagle Fang Karate logo on his outfit. These figures are wild and it is a crossover no one was expecting, but as a The Karate Kid fan, we need more releases like this. The Power Rangers X Cobra Kai Johnny Lawrence Morphed Black Boar Ranger is priced at $27.99. He is set as a Target Exclusive as well as Partner Exclusive with Hasbro Pulse right here, and he is set for a July 2023 release.

Power Rangers X Cobra Kai Black Boar Ranger is Here

Includes: Figure, alternate head, alternate hands, scarf accessory, blast effect piece