The Bad Batch Season 2 Wrecker Brings the Power to Hasbro The Bad Batch is finally returning to Hasbro as they reveal a whole new wave of figures inspired by season 2 of the animated series

The brawn of Clone Force 99 is back and ready to take on anyone is his path thanks to Hasbro. The Bad Batch Season 2 has come and gone, and Hasbro has finally announced new Star Wars: The Black Series figures are on the way. Revealed right at Star Wars: Celebration 2023, your favorite post-Clone Wars clones are back and are continuing to survive under the radar of the Empire. These designs show off their new Mercenary Gear with added deatil, design, and colors. Most of their sculpts are the same as their previous releases, but they will be nice to have for updated designs. Wrecker is back as a deluxe release and will come with a blaster, knife, removable helmet, and backpack. This lovable clone is ready for action and will join his brothers exclusively at Walmart on May the 4th. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Wrecker is set for Fall 2023 release, and while links are not live, but he will be found here at the beginning of May.

The Powerhouse of Clone Force 99 Returns to Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WRECKER (MERCENARY GEAR) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WRECKER (MERCENARY GEAR) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series."

"Far stronger than the average clone, Wrecker barrels through any obstacle thrown his way. He's also the resident demolitions expert, a job he performs with much enthusiasm. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 4 series-inspired accessories including a removable helmet. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Walmart."