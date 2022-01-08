The Batman Comes to Funko With Massive Wave of New Pop Vinyls

It is the year of The Batman as fans are finally going to see a new version of the Dark Knight hit the silver screen. Funko is ready to celebrate as well as they have unveiled their newest wave of Pop Vinyl figures. A massive wave of The Batman Pop Vinyls are on the way with a big focus on the Caped Crusader with a nice assortment of retailer exclusives and standard releases. This wave will also consist of two Pop Rides, two Chases, and an exclusive 4-Pack set, giving collectors the main four figures. This wave of Pop Vinyl figures featuring teh Dark Knight will consist of:

The Batman

Year 2 Batsuit with Weathering Deco – (Hot Topic Exclusive)

Caped Crusader with Grappling Gauntlets

Batman 10"

Batman in Flight Suit – (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Batman in Batmobile Super Deluxe Pop Ride

Bruce Wayne with Batsuit – (Pop in the Box Exclusive)

Bruce Wayne – (Target Exclusive)

Selina Kyle w/ Mask On

Seline Kyle Unmasked Chase Variant

Selina Kyle on Motorcycle Deluxe Pop

The Riddler

Oswald Cobblepot in Trenchcoat

Oswald Cobblepot without Trenchcoat Chase Variant

Batman, Riddler, Selina Kyle, and Oswald Cobblepot – (Walmart Exclusive)

As a once Funko Collector, this is a nice lineup of Pop Vinyl figures with a nice assortment of exclusives with some unique designs. The Unmasked Batman Pop in the Box Exclusive is my favorite of the lot as it is something we do not usually see anymore. It is crazy that this is the first wave of Pop Vinyls for The Batman, and the movie has not even hit theaters just yet. That means we could expect a lot more Pops for the line like Commissioner Gordon, Unmasked Riddler, Alfred, and others that could be considered spoilers. All of the standard releases are up for pre-order right here with the wave expect to release in June 2022. Collectors can find the retailer exclusives at their retrospective location and be aware of the June 2022 release for those as well, hopefully. The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.