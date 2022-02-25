The Batman Cosbaby Collectibles Coming Soon from Hot Toys

The Batman finally hits theaters next week, and batfans are ready to see this newer, younger Caped Crusader in action. We return to Year 2 for this story, which will be a fun and new take on this iconic DC Comics superhero that we have to see on the big screen before. Hot Toys are already for the event as they announced a huge slew of Cosbaby figures are on the way featuring both heroes and villains. Seven The Batman Cosbaby figures will be on the way, including a sweet variant and even some Cosbaby vehicles. This line up of figures will include:

Batman

Batman with Batarang

Batman and Batcycle

Batman – Comic Color Version

Batman and Batmobile

The Riddler

Catwoman

That The Batman with Comic Color is a real masterpiece, and it will be a sweet piece to add to any growing batcave. It is pretty great that Hot Toys did include a Batcycle and Batmobile Cosbaby figure for this first wave. The Batmobile version would be must own alongside the Comic Color, and I can assume we will see more after The Batman hits theaters. Most of these will be priced at the usual Cosbaby price of $25.99, and all of the Hot Toys collectibles can be found here. Be sure to stay tuned for more Hot Toys The Batman collectibles as that 1/6 Scale The Batman has to be just around the corner.

"It's not just a signal; it's a warning." – Batman. Keep an eye out for the Bat-Signal! Focus on the early years of the Caped Crusader's rise of crime fighting, DC next blockbuster – The Batman will offers the younger version of Batman who swore to take a stand against the forces of evil. To prepare fans for the movie's official release, Hot Toys is presenting a new series of Cosbaby recreates your favorite characters as stylish display! Features Batman with Batmobile, and Batman and Batcycle Cosbaby (S) Collectible Set; Batman, Batman (with Batarang), Batman (Comic Color Version), Catwoman, and The Riddler Cosbaby (S). Each Cosbaby stands approximately 9 – 12.5cm tall with rotatable head."

"Two surprising collectible sets present the Caped Crusader and the awesome Bat vehicles including Batmobile or Batcycle within a single package. Consider as one of the most recognizable iteration of the Dark Knight's ride, the Batmobile is positively massive, measures about 20 cm in length and 12 in width. Batman Cosbaby comes with a pair of interchangeable arms and is removable from the vehicle to display individually."

"Batman Cosbaby captures the hero heavily armored in his latest batsuit; Batman with Batarang Cosbaby highlights Batman ready to throw his signature gadget; Batman (Comic Color Version) Cosbaby brings the hero in comic inspired colors special applied with luminous reflective effects. Catwoman Cosbaby offers a detailed look at Catwoman cracking a whip, comes with a miniature black cat as accessory; and The Riddler Cosbaby has the villain wears glasses on mask and green attire with question mark logo, rolling out duct tape. Join the fight with The Batman Cosbaby collection!"