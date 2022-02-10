The Book of Boba Fett Comes to Hot Toys with 1/4 Star Wars Figure

Not only did we get the finale of The Book of Boba Fett this week, but Hot Toys has revealed their newest collectible for the series. This new daimyo is ready to claim his new title by any means necessary, and he is large and in charge this time compared to his previous figures. Hot Toys has revealed the 1/4th scale The Book of Boba Fett figure that stands 17.5" tall and has 30 points of articulation. This enlarged figure is loaded with detail and will feature both helmeted and unhelmeted sculpt and will come with a nice set of accessories. Boba Fett will come with his rifle, pistol, jetpack with detachable rocket, flamethrower effect, multiple holograms, and a dimply base. A Deluxe version is also being offered that comes with a light-up dynamic diorama base to help enhance his display. The Book of Boba Fett 1/4 Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $515 or $625 (depending on the version) and is set to release in Summer 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to keep an eye out for more Boba collectibles coming soon.

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett – Boba Fett™ Deluxe Version 1/4th Scale Collectible Figure

"Jabba™ ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect." – After eliminating Bib Fortuna™, Boba Fett's™ journey becoming the new daimyo of the criminal empire on Tatooine™ proves to be challenging and he must prepare to fight for his newfound status in the dangerous underworld… Now Hot Toys is very excited to present an incredible Deluxe Version 1/4 scale collectible figure of fearsome Boba Fett!"

"Based on the appearance of the character from The Book of Boba Fett, the highly-accurate quarter scale figure stands approximately 45cm tall, featuring meticulously crafted armor and helmet, an interchangeable head sculpt with stunning likeness, specially tailored outfit, an attachable jetpack, blaster rifle, miniature holograms, and flamethrower effect. This Deluxe Version will exclusively include a diorama base figure based inspired by Boba Fett's new palace throne room with LED light-up function! Pay your tribute to the daimyo today!"

The 1/4th scale Boba Fett (Deluxe Version) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett series

One (1) newly crafted Boba Fett Mandolorian helmet with articulated rangefinder

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons, and accessories

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 45cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons

Three (3) gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Boba Fett Mandolorian armor vest

One (1) finely tailored black colored undersuit

One (1) leather-like brown belt with ammo clips and pistol holster

One (1) pair of reddish brown colored gauntlets

One (1) pair of yellow knee guards

One (1) pair of leather-like brown colored boot covers

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) pistol

Accessories:

One (1) jetpack with distressed effects (magnetic function equipped) and detachable rocket

One (1) flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)

One (1) Boba's palace hologram

One (1) Boba Fett's Starship hologram

A specially designed diorama figure stand features elements of Boba Fett's new palace throne room such as stairs, window grilles design, control desk, and Mythosaur skull signet, with LED light up function (power operated)***

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version