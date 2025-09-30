Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, terminator

The Cyberdyne Systems Series 800 Terminator Arrives from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is ready to expand your collection with a brand new set of impressive 1/6 scale figures including the Terminator Endoskeleton

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale T-800 Endoskeleton (Battle Damaged Version) inspired by Terminator 2

Figure features newly developed metallic skeleton, swap-out battle-damaged parts, and LED red eyes

Includes dual Plasma Rifles and a themed T2 display base with detailed human skulls for authenticity

Pre-orders are open at $400 through Sideshow Collectibles, with release set for December 2026

The T-800 Endoskeleton is one of the most iconic and enduring creations in sci-fi cinema. Introduced in James Cameron's The Terminator (1984), it was further cemented as legendary in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Designed by Skynet, this cybernetic assassin features a hyperalloy combat chassis with a gleaming metal skeleton equipped with glowing red eyes, unnerving precision, and relentless strength. Its skeletal structure, hidden beneath synthetic flesh in the films, showcases the horror of unchecked AI technology that conquers the future, and now Hot Toys is bringing it to life.

Coming to life from the future, Hot Toys is bringing that deadly vision to life with their new 1/6 scale T-800 Endoskeleton (Battle Damaged Version) figure. Inspired by the battle-damaged look from T2, this 12" tall figure has a newly developed metallic skeleton with regular and battle-damaged head sculpts with LED red eyes. The T-800 Endoskeleton will have swappable battle-damaged parts, along with two Plasma Rifles and a themed T2 display base with human skulls. This impressive die-cast Terminator is already up for pre-order at $400 on Sideshow Collectibles with a December 2026 release date.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Endoskeleton (Battle Damaged Version)

"Classic sci-fi films like the "Terminator" series have captivated audiences for decades, with their imaginative take on futuristic technology. A standout is the Endoskeleton—the hyper-alloy framework beneath the living tissue of the Cyberdyne Systems Series 800 Terminator. In the iconic future-war opening sequence of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," the numerous Endoskeletons featured are phenomenal. With its iconic skeletal form, gleaming metal frame, and glowing red eyes, this skeletal cyborg embodies the deadly efficiency of Skynet's creations, leaving a lasting impression that keeps fans returning for more."

"Inspired by the battle-damaged look of the Endoskeleton from "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," this collectible features a newly developed metallic skeleton that has been expertly electroplated and weathered to highlight its intricate mechanical details and battle-damaged appearance, staying true to the film. The Endoskeleton skull is equipped with LED-lit red eyes that add a striking touch."

