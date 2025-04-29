Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Dark Knight Rises Batpod and Batman Arrives from McFarlane

A crisis is coming to the DC Multiverse as new heroes are arriving from around the DC Comics universe from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new Gold Label Batpod and Batman set inspired by The Dark Knight Rises.

The Batpod fits 7" DC Multiverse figures and features unique deco different from previous releases.

The included Batman figure is similar to the Platinum Edition with a fabric-wired cape but has no accessories.

This exclusive DC Multiverse Batpod and Batman set is now arriving at Target alongside other DC collectibles.

The Batpod, first unveiled in The Dark Knight, returned in full force in The Dark Knight Rises. This sleek, fast machine is capable of tight maneuvers and was designed as an escape module from the Tumbler Batmobile. In the film, both Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle (Catwoman) use it, from Batman putting the cowl back on to Catwoman taking on Bane and his massive army in Gotham. McFarlane Toys is now bringing back the Batpod for yet another Gold Label exclusive release, and this time, a DC Multiverse Batman figure is included with this set.

The Batpod is nicely crafted and will fit one 7" DC Multiverse figure on it, and will have a different front deco compared to the previous Catwoman release. As for the Batman figure, this appears to be something similar to the previous Dark Knight Platinum Edition figure that featured a fabric-wired cape. No accessories are included with him, and the set will be a Target Stores exclusive that is starting to arrive in stores right now. Be on the lookout for this, as well as a variety of other exclusive DC Comics figures hitting Target right now, including Connor Hawke (Green Arrow), Hourman, and Justice Lord Batman.

DC Multiverse Batpod and Batman (The Dark Knight Rises) Gold Label

"It has been eight years since Batman™ vanished into the night, turning, in that instant, from hero to fugitive. Assuming the blame for the death of D.A. Harvey Dent, the Dark Knight™ sacrificed everything for what he and Commissioner Gordon™ both hoped was the greater good. For a time the lie worked, as criminal activity in Gotham City™ was crushed under the weight of the anti-crime Dent Act."

"But everything will change with the arrival of a cunning cat burglar with a mysterious agenda. Far more dangerous, however, is the emergence of Bane™, a masked terrorist whose ruthless plans for Gotham drive Bruce out of his self-imposed exile. But even if he dons the cape and cowl again, Batman may be no match for Bane."

