DOOM Eternal Limited Edition Cacodemon Statue Revealed by Bethesda

Bethesda is now taking collectors back into the depths of hell as they reveal their newest DOOM Eternal collectible. Escaping the Cursed Citadel, the iconic DOOM monster, the Cacodemon comes to life with a 1,200 piece limited edition statue. The Cacodemon is displayed on snowy ruins as the monster is displayed levitating with a clear display rod. All of the gruesome detail of this iconic DOOM Eternal monster are amplified and quite terrifying. From the realistic flesh to the razor sharp teeth, Bethesda put a lot of heart into this statue and it will be a necessary statue for any DOOM Eternal fan. Limited to only 1,200 pieces, this Cacodemon statue will not last long and it is up for pre-order right here for $135.

"If it looks like Hell has frozen over, you know you've reached the Cursed Citadel. The DOOM Eternal Cacodemon Statue is a piece of art you can keep in honor of this place and one of the demons you can meet there when you visit. It portrays the Cacodemon "floating" over snowy ruins, an illusion created by being mounted on a clear post. As you can see in the images above, the statue is finely detailed in the ways it's been sculpted and painted. The demon's body features translucent washes, protruding veins, a host of spikes, and smatterings of red on the skin. There's a discernible difference between the rendering of the tough hide and the soft flesh. This lifelike and realistic look is achieved because of the level of detail Polyresin allows and is further enhanced by a semi-gloss finish."

"The Cacodemon's face is also finely-rendered, with highly-detailed features like teeth big and small. The touch of green in the eye and blue inside the mouth offer a contrast to the mostly red color palette and portrays the moment right before the demon launches its signature lightning attack. There are only 1,200 pieces worldwide of this limited edition collectible, each with an individual number and Certificate of Authenticity. Due to the hand-painted nature of this item, each piece will have slight variations, making yours truly unique."

FEATURES:

Limited Edition

Only 1200 worldwide

Individually-numbered

Includes Certificate of Authenticity