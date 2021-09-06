The Eternals Fans Can Build the Celestial Arishem with LEGO

LEGO dives into the deeper world of Marvel Studios as they reveal their newest set for the upcoming film, The Eternals. Not much is known about what the story will be, but we do know who is involving including the live-action debut of a Celestial. Celestials are ancient beings that created the world in the real of Marvel Comics, and it looks like we will be getting up-close and personal with the one called Arishem. LEGO is bringing this ancient being to life with this amazing set that features 4 members of The Eternals and an 11" tall Celestial buildable figure. The Eternals mini-figures that are included are Ikaris, Sersi and exclusive to the set will be Ajak and Kingo. This LEGO Celestial is massive and will even include a light-up chest making it stand out in your Marvel collection. Priced at $59.99, The Eternals In Arishem's Shadow set from LEGO is set to go up for pre-order here on October 1, 2021

"Combine all the fun elements of the Marvel Studios' The Eternals movie in one awesome LEGO® playset. In Arishem's Shadow (76155) brings 4 Eternals, a Deviant and a Celestial together in a superhero confrontation kids will love. Kids join forces with 4 Eternals to defeat a Deviant bat. The Eternals have cool powers: Ajak is the only one able to communicate with the powerful extra-terrestrial beings, the Celestials; Sersi transforms matter into whatever she desires; Ikaris has superhuman strength; and Kingo can blast terrestrial energy. The set also includes a posable Celestial figure that can hold an Eternal minifigure in its hand. And, if you're buying for a minifigure fan, this awesome LEGO playset is the only one to feature the Ajak and Kingo minifigures!"

Includes 4 Eternals superhero minifigures – Ikaris, Sersi and exclusive Ajak and Kingo – a Deviant figure, a posable Celestial with a light-up chest, 2 daggers, 1 sword, 2 mini shooters and a blade.

Kids need all their superhero skills when a Deviant launches an attack on 4 leading Eternals. With an all-powerful Celestial big enough to hold an Eternal in its hand looking on – anything can happen!

Looking for a cool birthday or holiday gift for a kid aged 7+? With its collectible minifigures, large posable creatures and endless action, any young superhero will love this LEGO® Marvel playset.

With the Celestial figure standing over 11" (30cm) tall, LEGO® Marvel The Eternals In Arishem's Shadow gives kids superhero action that also looks awesome on display in any youngster's bedroom.

Batteries for the light brick are included, so, young superheroes can enjoy hands-on fun and imaginative role play straight from the box.