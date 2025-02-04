Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lego ideas, stem

The Evolution of STEM Comes to LEGO with New LEGO Ideas Set

The Evolution of STEM is now coming to life and in brick form as LEGO has unveiled their latest Ideas set with three famous scientists

Article Summary Explore STEM history with LEGO's new set featuring icons Marie Curie, Newton, and Carver.

Build historic innovations like Newton’s apple tree and Carver’s plant bed from 879 bricks.

Enjoy interactive features including a DNA strand and a floating carbon atom model.

Perfect for collectors and STEM enthusiasts, launching March 1, 2025, for $79.99.

LEGO is getting educational as it debuts its latest LEGO Ideas set with the evolution of STEM. STEM Stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics and was shaped by brilliant minds like Marie Curie, Sir Isaac Newton, and George Washington Carver. Marie Curie was a pioneer in physics and chemistry who discovered radioactivity and received 2 Nobel prizes. Sir Isaac Newton, one of history's greatest physicists, discovered and crafted the laws of motion and gravity. Lastly, George Washington Carver was a brilliant agricultural scientist who championed crop rotation and much more, taking agriculture to new levels.

These three legends are now coming to LEGO with their very own mini-figures for the new Evolution of STEM set that comes in 879 pieces. Standing at 10.5" tall, this set features a brick-built open book that is topped by mini builds that represent historic innovations. This includes Newton's apple tree, Carver's plant bed, a space shuttle, a 3D replica of a carbon atom float, and a DNA strand. More STEM Easter eggs are filled inside this set, making sure historians, scientists, and much more are entertained. The LEGO Ideas Evolution of STEM set gets a $79.99 price tag, with a March 1, 2025 release date.

LEGO Ideas – The Evolution of STEM

"Open a brick-built book on the evolution of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) with this LEGO® Ideas collectible display model for adults (21355). An inspiring science gift for women, men and history-lovers, the set features a buildable base in the shape of an open book topped by mini builds that represent historic innovations."

"Build an early car and a home computer, the NASA Voyager Probe with the Golden Record on board for any extraterrestrial life form that may find it, and much more. Turn the dial to make a 3D replica of a carbon atom float upwards and a DNA strand rotate. The set includes LEGO minifigures of 3 famous scientists: Marie Curie, the first person ever to win 2 Nobel prizes; Sir Isaac Newton, famous for his law of universal gravitation; and pioneering agricultural scientist George Washington Carver."

