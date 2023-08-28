Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, iron man, marvel

New Marvel Comics Crimson Dynamo Figure Lands at Diamond Select

It is that time of the month when new statues from Diamond Select Toys have been revealed including a new Marvel Comics figure

New releases from Diamond Select Toys have arrived, with plenty of new statues from Star Wars and Marvel Comics. Statues are not the only thing heading to collectors, as a new Marvel Select figure has arrived. Iron Man better watch out as the deadly Crimson Dynamo is making his landing with an impressive new figure. This deadly foe comes in at 8" tall; he features a classic Marvel Comics design with his own robotic suit. This version features Dimitri Bukharin, the suit's fifth user, and he will come with a nice set of accessories and swappable parts. Marvel Comics Crimson Dynamo will have three swappable heads with two masked ones and an unmasked head sculpt. A variety of swappable hands and blast effects are also included by Diamond Select, making him ready to take on Iron Man right out of the packaging. Marvel Comics fans will be able to bring home the Crimson Dynamo in Q1 2024 for $29.99, with pre-orders live right here.

Crimson Dynamo Marvel Select Action Figure

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Iron Man thought he had his hands full with the Titanium Man, but now he has to face the Crimson Dynamo! The latest Marvel Select 1/10 scale action figure is none other than Dimitri Bukharin himself, the fifth man to wear the armor, who teamed up with Titanium Man to battle Iron Man in the 1980s. A Soviet hero and sometime member of the Winter Guard, you can now own a piece of comic book history with this meticulously crafted, classically-styled 8-inch action figure."

"Including interchangeable hands, blast effects, non-masked head, and two additional removable masks, this action figure offers a customizable experience, allowing you to recreate iconic poses and scenes from the pages of Marvel comics. The figure comes packaged in our signature Select action figure packaging, designed to showcase the figure's intricate details while keeping it safe and display-ready."

"Each Crimson Dynamo figure is a work of art, designed by the renowned artist Yuri Timg and masterfully sculpted by May Thamtarana. This collectible masterpiece is more than just a figure; it's a tangible piece of the Marvel universe that you can proudly display in your collection."

