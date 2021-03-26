The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Cosbaby Figures Are Adorable

We are two episodes into the new hit Marvel phenomena that is The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Each week is filled with action and secrets while trying to show fans the legacy of Captain America. Hoy Toys knows how to celebrate as they recently revealed their new Cosbaby figures dedicated to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Two figures were revealed, one for each of these Avengers that are packed with some adorable detail that any fan can appreciate. Sam Wilson is showcased in his Falcon outfit as he takes to the skies, ready to take on the bad guys. Bucky Barnes is shown on the ground, ready to battle with an even more adorable motorcycle underneath him.

Both The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Cosbaby figures capture the attitudes of these Marvel heroes and will be fun additions to any collection. The Cosbaby line is pretty unique but features more detail than some Pop counterparts. Marvel fans will be able to show off these two will be able to honor the legacy of Captain America in any collection they are in. Pre-orders are not live but fans can find all Hot Toys collectibles here including the upcoming The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes Hot Toys 1/6 scale figure.

"Captain America's best buddies, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are back for a series of action-packed adventures that will push them to their limits. Based on Marvel Studios' original series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the brand new Cosbaby line-up featuring the leading characters, Falcon and Winter Soldier. Each Cosbaby collectible measures approximately 10.5 – 11.5 cm tall with bobble-head design. The stylish Cosbaby has recreated Falcon and his comic book inspired outfit with the wings outspread, preparing for an air attack; and Winter Soldier, the bionic-armed super hero, is wearing a new hair style and signature tactical outfit, rocking up with a motorcycle. Kick start your Falcon and Winter Soldier collection with the infamous heroes!"