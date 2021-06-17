The Fantastic Four Comes to Mezco Toyz With New Bundle Set

Mezco Toyz has finally done it as they debut their long-awaited Marvel Comics The Fantastic Four figures. Joining their One:12 Collective figure line, Marvel's first superhero family is back together again and ready to save the day. Mezco has bundled all four members together in one mighty box set giving collectors Reed Richards, Sue Star, Johnny Storm, Ben Grimm, as well as H.E.R.B.I.E. Each figure will come in their classic blue super suit and will come with a nice assortment of swappable parts. From a Human Torch "Flame On" head and The Thing's disguise trenchcoat to Invisible Woman's "invisible" effect and a new bendable Mr. Fantastic body, Mezco has included it all. This fantastic box set does come at a sinister price at $420, but it does include 4 Mezco Toyz One:12 figures and special robot assistance for these hero's adventures.

It is expected that Dr. Doom will be coming along shortly as his own solo One:12 Collective figure release. This set is not a Mezco Toyz exclusive, so pre-orders are available at a variety of retailers, but it can also be found on the main site located here. The Fantastic Four is a legendary Marvel team, and these figures will be amazing to get in hand and show them all in action. This bundle is the perfect way to keep the team together but will put a dent in any wallet.

"Marvel's first family, the Fantastic Four, join the One:12 Collective! This deluxe steel boxed set contains all four members of the Fantastic Four, outfitted in their Unstable Molecule team jumpsuits as designed by Sue Storm and Reed Richards, except The Thing…he doesn't do suits. Each character comes complete with multiple head portraits and character-specific accessories."

Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, utilizes his incomparable scientific brilliance and pliable form to lead the team. Mister Fantastic is the first One:12 Collective figure to come with an interchangeable torso featuring an internal skeleton armature that is durable yet highly posable.

Sue Storm Richards, also known as Invisible Woman, has powers of invisibility that give her the ability to both turn invisible and project invisible forcefields. Sue acts as the leading maternal figure of the Fantastic Four giving the team balance and guidance. The Invisible Woman comes with multiple energy shield, psionic forcefield, and projection FX.

Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch, burns up the sky with an unquenchable love of adventure and always has the backs of his family. Flame on! Human Torch comes with a range of flame FX that attach to his body as well as an interchangeable neck and head, allowing him to take on his flame form. He's equipped with multiple fire ball FX and a flame blast FX stand with light-up function.

Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing, is a powerhouse with a heart of gold and the backbone of his team. The Thing comes complete with a removable trench coat and fedora to help him disguise his identity, as well as posable streetlamp and metal beam accessories that he can hold.

H.E.R.B.I.E is included and here to help! He features an onboard super-computer and mobile lab with sliding analysis tray, pop-out scope, arms, and rocket boosters.

The Fantastic Four gained superpowers after exposure to cosmic rays during a scientific mission to outer space. The team is dedicated to the betterment of the world through scientific discovery and defense against evil."