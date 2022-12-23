The Fantastic Four Figures are Coming Soon to Diamond Select Toys

Your Marvel Select collection is about to get a marvelous upgrade as the Fantastic Four are coming to the line. That is right, the world's first superhero family is back and ready to save the wolf and your Marvel collection. Mr. Fantastic has arrived first and will come in at 7" tall and feature in the classic Marvel Select packaging. His sculpt is truly a piece of work and really does put some of the Marvel Legends figures to shame. This clean-cut Reed Richard is showcased in his classic light blue super suit and will come with a nice set of swappable parts.

As for accessories, a set of swappable hands will be included with Mr. Fantastic, along with some stretchy parts like an interchangeable lower body! Mr. Fantastic can now wrap up the bad buys in style with this secondary lower body section with the ability of a figure to fit inside. This updated Diamond Select Toys Fantastic Four figure is very well done, and it will be nice to see the whole team together. Invisible Woman is set as the next release, and until then, the Marvel Gallery Reed Richards is priced at $29.99, set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"MARVEL SELECT MR. FANTASTIC ACTION FIGURE – A Diamond Select Toys release! This is a fantastic figure! The Fantastic Four finally get their leader with the release of Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, in the Marvel Select line! This 7-inch action figure features 16 points of articulation, as well as interchangeable hands and stretched parts, including a lower body section that can wrap around an opponent! It comes in display-ready Select action figure packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf display. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by May Thamtarana! Coming soon: the Invisible Woman! In Shops: May 31, 2023. SRP: $29.99."