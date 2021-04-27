The Fast and the Furious Luke Hobbs Brings the Pain to Beast Kingdom

Things are about to get over the top and very explosive as Beast Kingdom announces their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. From the hit speedy action films, The Fast & The Furious, Luke Hobbs is back and ready to take on Dominic Toretto. The figure will feature a muscle figure body, fabric outfit, and 20 points of articulation. The Rock is back in this role with semi likeness to the character and will come a nice set of accessories like a tactical vest, six swappable hand parts, and two weapons. The weapons will include his signature revolver and a tactical rifle that has telescopic sights and a removable magazine. The Fast & The Furious fan will not want to miss out on this powerful figure extant will bring The Rock to your collection. The figure is priced at $109.99, set to release in October 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"DAH-038 The Fast and The Furious Luke Hobbs – Woman, I am the cavalry! —— Luke Hobbs 'The Fast & The Furious' series always delivers speed, brawn, and excitement, and what better character to incapsulate everything that is over the top than the mighty Luke Hobbs! A US Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) agent tasked with once tracking down wanted criminals like Dominic Toretto and Brian O'Conner, Luke Hobbs is both fearless and never far away from an explosion or a car chase. First introduced in the 5th entry of the series, by 'Furious 7' Hobbs teams up with the Toretto gang, and is out to save the world from dastardly terrorists."

"Thus, it is with excitement that Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' launches a new line of DAH 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' characters from the Fast & The Furious series, with Furious 7's Luke Hobbs character ready to take on the live action mantle of the buffest hero to grace our screens since the 1980's era of action stars. Agent Luke Hobbs, played by the wonderful Dwayne Johnson is brought to life under the highly articulable DAH series of action figures. With over 20 movable joints, the muscle definitions and strong physique are accurately recreated for fans. All the clothing is made with real fabric bringing to life the big agent, with an even bigger heart! With a host of accessories including a tactical vest, weapons and a branded base and bracket for the figure, this is one set for fans of the Fast & Furious franchise not to be missed!"

Included Accessories：