The Flash Enters the Speed Force with New McFarlane Toys Figure

McFarlane Toys is no stranger to releasing variant action figures, and they're back with another DC Multiverse release. Coming out of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Barry Allen is back as he enters the Speed Force for this new release. Standing 7" tall, The Flash has 22 points of articulation and will include a nice set of four speed lighting effects. There already is a Zack Snyder's Justice League The Flash figure out there but this version features a half clear blue deco on his back to showcase The Flash entering the Speed Force like the end of the film. The McFarlane Toys figure is highly detailed and captures The Flash's armored suit quite nicely, and the added deco adds more of a dynamic feel. Priced at $19.99, the Zack Snyder's Justice League Movie 7" Speed Force Flash is up for pre-order here. No release date is set but be sure to complete some of the other Justice League figures out there like Black Suit Superman and Darkseid.

"Speed Force Flash – Barry Allen is an excessively energetic student attending Central City College, where he studies criminal justice with the hope of one day freeing his incarcerated father. More than eager to team up with crime fighting icon Batman, Barry's remarkably quick wit is surpassed only by his ability to move at hyper-speed."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Figure is featured in half clear blue injection and fades to his suit to mimic the look of The Flash running through the Speed Force

The Flash includes four speed force lightning pieces, and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back