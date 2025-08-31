Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, The Flash

The Flash Races Into Iron Studios with New DC Comics 1/10 Statue

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including the Scarlet Speedster, The Flash

Article Summary The Flash speeds into Iron Studios with a new 1/4 scale statue inspired by his DC Comics legacy.

Barry Allen’s origin, iconic red and yellow suit, and Rogues Gallery are faithfully captured in detail.

Statue features dynamic Speed Force effects and laboratory details, perfect for serious Flash fans.

Pre-orders are open now for $799, with an expected release date set for June 2026.

Barry Allen debuted in Showcase #4 (1956) with DC Comics and is one of the most beloved superheroes in the multiverse. A forensic scientist with a brilliant mind and heart, Barry acquires super-speed after a freak lightning accident involving chemicals. This combination creates his super speed and connection to the Speed Force, taking on the mantle of the Flash, saving Central City from villains. He has a mighty selection of villains, with his Rogues Gallery consisting of Captain Cold, Mirror Master, Reverse-Flash, and even Gorilla Grodd. The Flash is now racing back to Iron Studios as they debut their newest DC Comics Legacy Replica 1/4 Scale statue.

These massive DC Comics statues faithfully bring these heroes to life, with The Flash joining Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman with a gorgeous 21.3" tall statue. Barry Allen is suited up in his sleek yellow and red super suit with lighting surging around him as he stands in his lab. From the shading of his suit, spilled chemicals from the lac and the Speed Force sparking around him, this statue will be perfect for any The Flash fans. Pre-order for this DC Comics Legacy Replica is already live for $799 and has a June 2026 release.

The Flash: DC Comics Series 9 – Legacy Replica 1/4

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

