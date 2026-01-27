Posted in: Blitzway, Collectibles | Tagged: blitzway, where's waldo

The Game Continues as Blitzway Reissues Their 1/12 Where's Waldo

The infamous hide and seek character is back as Blitzway has revealed the reissue of their popular 1/12 Where’s Waldo action figure

The collectible stands 8.11" tall with full articulation and signature Waldo accessories like backpack and cane.

Includes an interactive book-shaped diorama stand, adding display value for collectors and fans of the series.

Where’s Waldo figure is available now for pre-order at $114.99, shipping expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Where's Waldo?, also known as Where's Wally? in the UK, was created by British illustrator Martin Handford in the late 1980s. Handford's love of crowded, detailed scenes inspired him to challenge readers to find a single, distinctive character hidden among chaotic, humorous illustrations. The Waldo first book was published in 1987, introducing Wald,o who is recognizable for his red-and-white striped sweater, bobble hat, and glasses. The world's best hide-and-seek champion is now back as Blitzway reissues their popular 1/12 scale Waldo action figure.

This impressive release brings the Where's Waldo character into the physical world and comes complete with explorer-style accessories. This will include a backpack, a camera, and a cane, plus a book-shaped diorama stand. Standing 8.11" tall, Waldo is nicely detailed, has multiple points of articulation, and brings him faithfully to life as an interactive collectible. Whether you're a collector of the books, a fan of the character, or just want to search your collection for Where's Waldo, then look no further. The Blitzway 1/12 reissue of Whee's Waldo is already up for pre-order at $114.99; it is set to ship in the first quarter of 2026.

Where's Waldo Waldo 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Where's Waldo? Blitzway brings the iconic search-and-find character to life with a newly developed 1/12 scale figure, featuring Waldo's classic look and a wide range of explorer-style accessories. Since his first appearance in 1987, Waldo has been loved across generations. His red-and-white striped sweater, round glasses, and the familiar moment of finally spotting him somewhere within the pages after a long search evoke fond childhood memories for many."

"This 1/12 scale action figure comes with explorer-style accessories including a backpack, camera, and cane—bringing the world of the book to life in a compact diorama display. The set includes a book-shaped diorama stand with interactive display elements, capturing the charm and nostalgia of the original series in a premium collectible format."

