My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya and Hasbro do it again and are bringing another My Little Pony to life. This time the lovely Applejack Pony is putting on her hat and only two boots with her new human Bishoujo statue. Applejack has taken some time away from Sweet Apple Acres and is ready to shine in your collection. The statue is beautifully detailed and features both human and pony versions on the My Little Pony character. Applejack will be wearing a checkered red and white shirt with a denim skirt. The clothes were sculpted with great detail even though they are hard plastic and they look as if they were fabric based. At her feet is the original Applejack My Little Pony which is a cute touch for a collectible statue like this.

Kotobukiya Bishoujo series creates a lot of interesting pieces for collectibles. With ideas like their reimagined horror icons as females and their My Little Pony series, they are bringing new stories to their franchises. The Applejack My Little Pony is a perfect addition to the line and they put a lot of time and effort into bringing her alive. Even stumble nods like the apples on her denim skirt and the etchings on her boots pay tribute to her cartoon counterpart. The statue is priced at $109.99 and is set to release in November 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can lock down yours here. This is not the last My Little Pony we will see either as Sunset Shimmer will be next!

"The last character to join the lineup is the lively Earth pony who works at Sweet Apple Acres: Applejack! Applejack has been beautifully rendered into the Bishoujo style by Bishoujo series illustrator Shunya Yamashita. From the way she displays her cowgirl hat proudly to the world, to the way she flashes her warm smile, her kind, and family-oriented nature clearly shines through. Applejack's checkered shirt and denim skirt have been sculpted to look like they have been made with different materials. Her clothing, despite being made of harder material, almost looks like they are soft to the touch. Also, check out the adorable apple mark carved into her boots!"

"This statue comes complete with a beautifully detailed pony that stays true to the original character design; look at the detail in Applejack's expression as she happily winks at everybody admiring her. The My Little Pony Bishoujo series does not end with just the Mane 6 ponies. Sunset Shimmer joins the popular My Little Pony Bishoujo lineup! Stay tuned for more updates."

