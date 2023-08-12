Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Iron Man Gets A New 300 Piece Golden Mark III Armor from Hot Toys

Celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Iron Man with a brand new and very limited 1/4 scale Hot Toys figure featuring some gold armor

It has been 15 years since Iron Man debuted in theaters, changing the future of cinema as we know it. To honor such an event, Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new limited edition Iron Man figure at an enlarged 1/4 scale. The Mark III Armor is landing once again but with a new golden deco that measures a whopping 17" tall. This impassive figure is packed with detail from light-up elements, removable armor parts showing off the mechanical design underneath, and even an included acrylic case. Iron Man changed the world, and this golden variant will change your collection and will be limited to only 300 pieces! Marvel fans will be able to find this bad boy exclusively at the Hot Toys Shanghai Flagship store as well as the Hot Toys WeChat store. Collectors can find all things Hot Toys right here through Sideshow Collectibles in the meantime. Good Luck!

Hot Toys Goes Golden for Iron Man's 15th Anniversary

"Iron Man – 1/4th scale Iron Man Mark III (Golden Color Version) Collectible Figure [Hot Toys Exclusive]. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the release of the first Iron Man movie. The charismatic and wealthy industrialist Tony Stark, who later became the armored superhero, Iron Man. Over the years the high-tech suits featured remarkable strength, speed and agility, granting Stark unparalleled maneuverability on the battlefields."

"In commemoration of this special occasion along with one-year anniversary of Hot Toys Shanghai Flagship store, we are delighted to introduce the Mark III (Golden Color Version) in 1/4th scale collectible figure with limited quantity of 300 pieces in stock, exclusively available in Hot Toys Shanghai Flagship store and Hot Toys WeChat store. Stands approximately 45.5cm in height, the quarter scaled Iron Man Mark III captures its appearance in the Iron Man movie with great attention to details. Features a LED lighted helmet, and various LED areas to accentuate the armor design."

"Streamlined armor painted in different shades of metallic gold with chrome plated armor pieces to leave a lasting impression. Also, articulated armor parts that can reveal its interior mechanical design or mounted weapons are impressively done. What's more! This figure exclusively includes a specially designed clear acrylic display case with unique serial number and intricate mechanical patterns. Suit up your collection with the one-of-a-kind Mark III collectible figure."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!