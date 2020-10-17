Joker Dances His Way to Iron Studios With New Statue

The Joker is dancing in the rain with his newest statue from Iron Studios. Coming out of the 2019 film Joker, Arthur Fleck finally accepts who he is and as he dances down the stairs with this collectible. The statue stands roughly 29.5 inches tall, hand-painted, and will have a secondary set of interchangeable arms. This Joker statue does have high amounts of likeness to the performance of Joaquin Phoenix and was sculpted with movie references at hand. Fans of the film will not want to miss out on this statue as it is packed with detail and will stand out in any DC Comics collection.

The Joker was an excellent film, it showed a modernized version of the classic Clown Prince of Crime and showed that "Joker" is more than just a. Single man. This statue picks the scene where Arthur finally knows who he truly is and stops fighting what society tells him to be. A failed system is now behind him and his own actions and chaos are the future. The Joaquin Phoenix Prime 1/3rd Scale Joker from Iron Studios is priced at $1,099.99. The statue is set to relax bin June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. With such a high price, payment plans are available so make sure you take advantage to get your hands on this bad boy if needed.

"With open arms and closed eyes, with his long green hair dyed and an introspective smile on his made-up face, a psychedelic figure dances down the steps of a polluted city of Gotham, wearing a flashy burgundy suit, with a yellow vest and a green printed shirt. In this way, Iron Studios proudly presents its "The Joker Prime Scale 1/3 – Joker" statue, featuring DC's most insane villain in his latest film version. On a base in the form of a stone staircase, with a metal handrail to its right, the figure of the murderous clown, as described on the dirty and worn sheet of paper from the Gotham Examiner tabloid, which adorns the back of the base, poses as in a frantic dance stomping and kicking puddles, emulating a distorted version of Gene Kelly, from the classic "Singin 'in the Rain", in a scenario inspired by the punctual scene of the film that symbolizes his fall and total transformation into Joker, the Prince Clown do Crime, filmed in a real New York location that became a tourist spot. The figure also has two pairs of interchangeable arms to change its pose."

"In the plot, in the early 1980s, in the dark and chaotic city of Gotham, the failed clown Arthur Fleck dreams of success as a stand-up comedian. Treated as an outcast by society, and with a mental illness that makes him laugh involuntarily, with a life full of abuse and humiliation, lead Arthur to fall into total madness, assuming the name Joker, a nickname given by a TV host without scruples, becoming the craziest and most unpredictable criminal in town. The film chronicles a different origin of the villain in the comics, in a more credible way, this award-winning psychological thriller was one of the biggest successes of cinema in 2019, thanks to the masterful performance of Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix for his interpretation, and the precise direction by Todd Phillips."

The Joker Prime Scale 1/3 – Joker

Limited edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Includes two sets of arms

Product dimensions: 29.5 in (H) x 17.3 in (W) x 20.4 in (L)

Product Weight: 18.2 lbs

Released US: Second quarter of 2021