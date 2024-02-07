Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: ghostbusters, hasbro, transformers

Ghostbusters and Transformers Mash-Up Vehicles Debut from Jada Toys

It is time to bust some ghosts as Jada Toys debuts their latest 1:24 scale die-cast vehicle with some iconic Transformers mash-ups

Optimus Prime and Ecto-1 sport new crossover designs for collectors.

Detail-rich collectibles celebrate 40 years of Transformers.

Look out for Fall 2024 release, with prices starting at $19.99.

Get ready for a spooky and heroic collaboration from Jada Toys as they proudly present the ultimate mashup of two iconic universes: Transformers and Ghostbusters! That is right, get ready to brace yourselves as Optimus Prime and the Ecto-1 undergo jaw-dropping transformations with their new 1:24 scale die-cast releases. Optimus Prime is ready to bust some ghosts as the Autobot Leader dons the iconic Ecto-1 design, complete with the Ghostbusters logo, a sleek white design, and some ectoplasmic details from his time on the job. Meanwhile, the Ecto-1 is undergoing a radical upgrade featuring Optimus Prime's signature colors and Autobot insignias, which is ready to take on any Decepticon ghosts.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and authentic die-cast construction, these Jada Toys vehicles are more than just collector's items as they combine the 80s in a glorious way. Celebrating 40 Years of Transformers, these releases are perfect for both a die-hard Transformers fan and any paranormal investigator extraordinaires. Hopefully, Hasbro can bring these new Transformers x Ghostbusters crossovers into reality with some transforming capabilities in the future. Supernatural shenanigans and epic battles await with this collaboration, with Optimus coming in at $29.99 and the Ecto-1 at $19.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but these die-cast vehicles will be rolling out from Jada Toys in the Fall of 2024. Stay tuned for pre-orders and be on the lookout for Jada Toys newest collectibles site dropping in the near future.

Transformers x Ghostbusters Mash-Up Vehicles

"Jada Toys – Two new 1:24 scale die-cast vehicle mash-ups inspired by TRANSFORMERS and Ghostbusters brands will arrive this Fall: HWR Ghostbusters Ecto-1 with Optimus Prime G1 graphics (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99) and HWR G1 Optimus Prime with Ghostbusters Ecto-1 graphics (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99). Vehicles feature premium sculpt and paint finishes, as well as highly detailed interiors, exteriors and more."

