The Godfather of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, Arrives at Good Smile

Good Smile Company is back with another impressive figure for their growing Nendoroid catalog. The Godfather of Marvel Comics and the Master of Cameos has arrived as the man himself, Stan Lee makes his debut. This legend helped create some of our favorite heroes with the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and even the webslinger Spider-Man. Good Smile packed in the detail for this little guy coming in at roughly 4" tall and a variety of swappable parts. The Master of Cameos is featured in one of these iconic looks, like a blue jacket, tan pants, and legendary glasses. Stan Lee will come with two swappable face plates allowing fans to display him with shocked and smiling expressions. A nice set of interchangeable arms and legs are included allowing for some heroic poses as well as some Spider-Man action. Stan Lee was a hero, and an iconic and this figure is a perfect collectible that will continue to put a smile on your face. The Stan Lee Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company is priced at $43.99, set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Stan Lee is joining the Nendoroid series!. Stan Lee, the globally famous comic book writer and the father of many superheroes is joining the Nendoroid series! The Nendoroid comes with two interchangeable face plates including a smiling face and a surprised face. He also comes with a round base featuring his signature and interchangeable arms and legs for creating iconic hero poses. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Sculptor: Shichibee (Matsuda Model)

Specifications: Painted plastic non-scale articulated figure with stand included.

Approximately 100mm (3.93in) in height.