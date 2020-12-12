Dead by Daylight The Hillbilly is On The Hunt With Kotobukiya

Another horror that bumps in the night rises as Kotobukiya announces the new statue based on the hit game Dead by Daylight. This time, The Hillbilly arrives with his own 1/7 scale statue in the horror Bishoujo series. This original monster design comes to life right off of the Dead by Daylight screen and onto your shelves with this beautifully crafted piece. The Hillbilly does have a chainsaw in one hand and a large hammer in the other as he waits for his next victim. A small dynamic base is included showing off a dirty floor with wood planks bundled up beneath him. Kotobukiya captures this creepy killer wonderfully with bloodstains, pulled skin, and even gruesome mutated body parts. If you're a fan of Dead by Daylight, then this will be the statue that you will want in your collection.

It is always something special when your original content moves from digital to physical. Dead by Daylight continues to be a fun series and keeps giving fans new and updated content. This marks the second killer to come to life from the Dead by Daylight, and it is even mentioned that fans can look forward to The Wraith was the third addition to the line. The Dead by Daylight The Hillbilly statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at $159.99. He has said to kill once again in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here.

"From the groundbreaking multiplayer asymmetrical horror game "Dead By Daylight", that recently celebrated its 4th anniversary, comes a scale figure of the classic killer, THE HILLBILLY! This eerie figure who chases after the Survivors with a limp comes to life through the skilled hands of the sculptor MASATO OHATA, who is also a big fan of this game. With the addition of Norifumi Dohi (FRANKEN)'s details to the sculpt/paint every element and texture of The Hillbilly is perfectly brought to life in a manner that can only be portrayed in a statue.

This scale figure has been made to look perfect displayed next to BISHOUJO series statues; especially statues from the HORROR BISHOUJO lineup! The third character that will be joining the Dead By Daylight lineup is The Wraith. Collect them all and a forest of mist may spread throughout your room!"