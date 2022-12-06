The Joker Claims His Throne with New DC Comics Tweeterhead Statue

Tweeterhead is back and is entering the world of DC Comics once more with their latest Maquette statue. Coming in at a whopping 20.5" tall, the Joker is back and ready to place his claim on Gotham City once and for all. This 1:6 scale statue features the Clown Prince of Crime on his new throne with incredible detail and Easter eggs galore. Sitting on top of gasoline, bags of money, and bombs, Joker sits comfortably with Batman cape and cowl nicely displayed as a trophy.

Whether it was stolen or taken from the Dark Knight, we will never know and that is up for dedicated DC Comics fans to decide. A Tweeterhead exclusive version is also on the way, giving fans a secondary portrait as well as swappable parts to change up with style. This Deluxe Exclusive version will be limited to only 600 pieces and fans can snag one up for $575. Collectors can snag up this statue right here, and be sure to check out more DC Comics statues from Tweeterhead while you're at it.

Joker Sits Upon His Victories with Tweeterhead

"Tweeterhead Presents the new Joker 1:6 Scale Deluxe Maquette! This absolutely bonkers Joker Deluxe Maquette is packed full of crazy and is gonna put a smile on your face… The Joker Deluxe Maquette measures close to 20.5" tall when fully assembled – from the bottom of base to the tippy top of the Batman's cowl on the chair. This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes crammed with a bunch of craziness – Joker sitting atop his personalized throne with a Bat-cowl and cape, armed with his cane and bladed shoe."

"All nested on a giant pile of money bags, gasoline tanks, bombs, and endless knick-knacks and easter eggs, you'll probably never stop finding something new to love in this piece.The "Exclusive Edition" comes with an additional right hand holding a blade and an additional alternate style portrait. With these exclusive parts there are 4 different ways you can display your Joker Maquette! The "Exclusive Edition" will have a limited Edition Size of 600. "Standard Edition" is TBD."