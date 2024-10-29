Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: captain america, hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Marvel Legends Captain America: Brave New World Falcon Revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get bigger and Hasbro is already to dish out some brand new Marvel Legends for the film

Article Summary Joaquin Torres, portrayed by Danny Ramirez, steps up as the new Falcon in Captain America: Brave New World.

Hasbro unveils a detailed Marvel Legends figure, complete with new green suit and articulated flight suit.

Figure features 20 points of articulation, inspired by Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World.

Marvel's Falcon action figure includes 8 accessories and is set for release in February 2025 at $39.99.

Joaquin Torres, portrayed by Danny Ramirez, first appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He is a U.S. Air Force lieutenant who works closely with Sam Wilson and is a trusted ally. He is quite tech-savvy, and is eager to help The Falcon while he deals with global threats, like the arrival of the anarchist Flag Smashers. Throughout Disney+, he would show curiosity about Falcon's suit and tech, and in Marvel Comics, Torres actually takes up the mantle of Falcon, and now that role comes true with Captain America: Brave New World. With Sam filling the role of Captain America, a new Falcon is needed, and he gets his very Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro. He will get a new suit with green deco along with hands, a secondary head, his own Red Wing, and an articulated flight suit. It will be nice to see this new MCU in action in Captain America: Brave New World and this figure is set for a February 2025 release for the deluxe price of $39.99, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Captain America: Brave New World Falcon

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like Marvel's Falcon from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Falcon and other Marvel action figures (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

DELUXE DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: This figure features over 20 points of articulation and deco inspired by Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, including a highly articulated wing backpack

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Marvel's Falcon action figure comes with 8 accessories

THE LATEST WING-BEARER: A former Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, Joaquin Torres has picked up Sam's old wings to take on the role of Falcon

