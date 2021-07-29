The Joker's Thugs Enter the Purge with New Hot Toys Cosbaby Release

Hot Toys is not slowing down their Cosbaby new release train with some more amazing exclusives heading our way. This time it looks like we are getting repainted and rerelease of The Dark Knight The Joker's Bank Heist Robbery Gang. These adorable bank robbers are back once again with new Purge style Neon deco as they light up the night. Standing roughly 4 inches tall, The Joker's Gang members are back and are packaged in a sweet Neon bus package where they can all look out of the bus's window. Each of the Cosbaby figures has weapons accessories with a baseball bat, rope, mallet, spanner, and of course their money bag heist loot that are all enhanced with luminous reflective coating.

The Dark Knight The Joker's Thugs (Neon Color Version) Cosbaby figures from Hot Toys should be found located here when live. No price or release date is known just yet so stay tuned through Sideshow Collectibles for all of your Hot Toys and Cosbaby needs. The Dark Knight fans will get a kick out of these robbers and will take Gotham to new heights in your growing Batman collection.

"The Dark Knight – The Joker's Thugs (Neon Color Version) Cosbaby (S) Collectible Set- Beyond insanity, there is the Joker and his thugs! Throwing a fun madness party in this summer, Hot Toys is bringing fans the super eye-catching Neon Colored Version of The Joker's Thugs collectible set from The Dark Knight collection series. Available only in selected markets. The freakiest crashers in Gotham has transformed into the stylish Cosbaby collectible set, with each thug wearing different clown masks and neon rainbow outfits, holding weapon accessories such as base bat, rope, mallet, spanner and money bags emphasised with luminous reflective coating. Each Cosbaby figure measures approximately 11 – 12.5 cm tall including figure base. The Joker's Thugs in alternate outfits is perfect for any supervillain fans!"