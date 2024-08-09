Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men

The Juggernaut Returns with Mondo's New X-Men D23 Exclusive

Get ready for some new uncanny collectibles as Mondo has unveiled some brand new limited edition X-Men releases arriving at D23

Article Summary Mondo reveals new limited edition X-Men collectibles exclusively for D23.

Marvel's Juggernaut returns, sporting black and red armor in a new vinyl figure.

This 12" Juggernaut figure limited to 300 pieces is priced at $200.

Get the exclusive Juggernaut on MondoShop today at 1 PM EST, $200 with payment plans available.

Juggernaut, also known as Cain Marko, is an unstoppable force within the world of Marvel Comics and the X-men. He is renowned for his immense strength and near-invulnerability and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in X-Men #12 back in 1965. Marko's transformation into Juggernaut occurred when he discovered the mystical Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, an ancient artifact that grants its user limitless strength and power. The gem connects him to Cyttorak, a powerful deity from the Crimson Cosmos who seeks to spread chaos and destruction through his avatar on Earth. Upon touching the gem, Marko was imbued with the unstoppable force of the Juggernaut, making him one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe. The Juggernaut's strength is coupled with his magical armor, which makes him a nearly invincible foe. He is now returning yet again with Mondo as they unveiled yet another Juggernaut Vinyl Figure that will be exclusive to D23. Sporting a new black and red armor, this deadly mutant is ready to smash his way into your collection and stands at a mighty 12". Cain Marko will feature limited articulation, but he will be a necessary addition to any X-Men fan's growing Brotherhood of Evil collection. This D23 exclusive Juggernaut will be limited to only 300 pieces, is priced at $200, and is dropping on the MondoShop today at 1 PM EST.

Juggernaut Soft Vinyl Figure – Black Suit Variant

"Powered by the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, we've created the biggest, baddest Juggernaut you've ever seen. Measuring in at 12" tall and 15" in width, this massive soft vinyl figure features swivel articulation at the arms, fists and boots. Guaranteed to crush everything else on your shelf!"

"Concept Design and Sculpt by Tommy Hodges. Paint by Mark Bristow. Packaging Design by Jordan Christianson. Photography by LordBobasaurus. Limited Edition of 300. Payment Plans Available. Ships to Select Countries. Estimated Shipping August 2024. $200"

