The Juice is Loose with Mezco Toyz New 5 Points Beetlejuice Figures

Your 5 Points collection is about to get stranger as Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest Beetlejuice figures in classic retro style

Mezco Toyz is digging up some demons with a brand new set of 5 Points figures featuring Beetlejuice. Coming to life from Tim Burton's Beetlejuice (1988), everyone's favorite eccentric bio-exorcist is back once again. Beetlejuice is a ghost whose primary aim is to scare the living out of a haunted house, offering his "services" to newly deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland. However, his unique techniques to get rid of the living might be too much than the Mainlands have bargained for. Now Mezco is unleashing the chaos of Beetlejuice in glorious retro format as they continue their growing 5 Points collection.

Two versions of Beetlejuice are here featuring the Ghost with the Most in his signature White-Striped Suit as well as his red wedding suit. Both figures will get their very own vintage themed packaging. Both figures are nicely sculpted and capture Michael Keaton's likeness. Mezco Toyz even included some accessories like his very own tombstone as well as a swappable shrunken head. Mezco has the Beetlejuice 5 Points figures priced at $40; they are already up for pre-order and are set for a September 2025 release.

Mezco Toyz – 5 Points Beetlejuice Figures

"Go ahead, make my millennium." The "ghost with the most" is back in town, now summoned into the 5 Points lineup! From the original 1988 Tim Burton classic, this set brings two versions of Beetlejuice. One's rocking his signature black-and-white striped suit, completed by his very own tombstone; the other wears his iconic red tuxedo from the infamous wedding scene, paired with a shrunken alternate head portrait."

"Each Beetlejuice figure is individually packaged in a retro style blister card, perfect for display. 5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new."

