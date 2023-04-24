The Little Mermaid Live-Action Ariel and Sisters Doll Set Hits Disney New collectibles have arrived from shopDisney that fans might not want to miss including this The Little Mermaid Doll set

The Little Mermaid is a classic Disney film, and just like the rest of the Disney catalog, it is getting a live action remake. This new realistic version of the film is changing up some designs, music, and even some iconic looks. The future has arrived for Ariel and her underwater adventure, and Disney is celebrating with a new set of dolls. Take a trip Under the Sea with this fantastic Mermaid Sisters doll set. That is right, Ariel and her sisters, Caspia, India, Perla, Karina, Mala, and Tamika come to life, and all feature their live action appearances. All seven dolls will feature multiple points of articulation as well as rooted hair. If you love The Little Mermaid, then your kids will love this fun set filled with mermaid magic. Live action Ariel and Sisters Doll Set are priced at $99.99, and Disney fans can buy the set today right here.

The Little Mermaid Want to Become Part of Your World

"Ariel and Sisters Doll Set – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film. Playtime takes on fun and adventure galore with this seven-piece Ariel and sisters doll set. Inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid live action film, it includes Ariel, Caspia, India, Perla, Karina, Mala and Tamika. With gorgeous details and multiple points of articulation, each doll bears a striking character likeness and stands out with her own unique outfit, tail and hair style. It's like making seven new wonderful friends a part of your little one's world."

