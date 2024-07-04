Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: IDW Comics, the loyal subjects, tmnt

The Loyal Subject Brings Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Jennika to Life

The Loyal Subject has been doing some great work with their new line of TMNT figure as they bring the hit IDW Series to life

Article Summary The Loyal Subjects releases a Jennika action figure from IDW's TMNT series.

Jennika debuted in TMNT #51, evolving from a Foot Clan assassin to a turtle ally.

The figure includes swappable heads, signature claws, and stands well but has pose limits.

Despite minor flaws, the figure is a must-have for fans, with an SDCC exclusive expected.

There are a lot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles out there from NECA, Super7, Playmates, and even The Loyal Subjects. However, each one of these companies brings something special to the TMNT collecting world. For The Loyal Subjects, they have captured the hit IDW comic book run that fans have fallen in love with over the past decade. It is incredible to see these heroes and villains finally come to life, and thanks to our Loyal Subject friends, we got our hands on a new turtle. The controversial lady turtle Jennika has finally come to life right off the IDW comic pages with a fun Comic Noir figure.

Jennika first appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #51 in 2015 and was created by writer Tom Waltz and artist Ken Garing. She was introduced as a Foot Clan assassin who was loyal to the villainous Shredder. However, her hatred for the turtles changes over time as she is exposed to the turtle's philosophy of family and honor. After allying with them for some time, Jennika is transformed into a mutant turtle herself after she is critically injured and has a blood transfusion from Leonardo to save her life. This act saved her but also mutated her into a humanoid turtle, who adopted a new yellow mask and wielded a set of razor-sharp claws as her primary weapons. Jennika has been well received by fans, and it has been a welcome addition to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles family within the IDW comic run.

It is nice to see her get her very own action figure from The Loyal Subjects, who get two swappable heads, her signature claws, slashing effect, and yellow bandanas. This figure was fun to play with; she is nicely crafted and looks great when posed in a standing position. The detail is nice throughout, and if you are a fan of this style of turtle, then you're surely going to love this release. A few things that were noticed was this style of articulation really pulls away from bent poses as it almost seems like her leg is sliced up when jumping. Jennika also gets a sword that she cannot even hold, which is kind of odd for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure. If you love this character, those can be easily overlooked, and fans can bring home this figure today. Be on the lookout for the SDCC exclusive Jennika figure that is also coming from TLS soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!