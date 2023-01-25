The Loyal Subjects Unleashes the XL Krang for Their TMNT Collection It is time to expand your growing TMNT collection as The Loyal Subjects has unveiled their newest and largest turtle villain to date

The Loyal Subjects are stepping their game up with new Extra Large figures starting with the arrival of the Krang. Releasing as part of their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) collection, the alien race from Dimension X has arrived. Unlike some of the other figures in the line, Shredder, The Turtles, Rocksteady, Casey Jones, and the rest, this one gets an XL release! Coming in at 8" tall, the Krang have entered their Android Body once again for this delightfully and powerful release. This TMNT figure will have 31 points of articulation and will come with a variety of swappable weapon hand parts and a sword. The Krang figure can even be removed from the Android Body, allowing him to have an easy retreat. TMNT fans will not want to miss adding this to their The Loyal Subjects BST AXN collection. The Krang will arrive in February 2023 and will be priced at $34.99; pre-orders are live and located here.

The Loyal Subjects Goes XL with the Krang in Android Body

"Introducing BST AXN XL! Designed for those larger-than-life characters from the TMNT lore to scale up so you can re-enact your favorite TMNT story elements with your 1:15th scale TMNT BST AXN collection! Krang is 8" tall and is packed with features; a snap and release cockpit accessed through the waist, housing Krang in the control pit of his AWESOME robot! Krang comes with an extra set of tentacle arms with ball and pin joints for maximum posability."

"Krang's robot comes with several interchangeable hand grips and weapons – an axe, a drill, a laser weapon, a huge katana sword, punching fists, and gripping hands! Krang's robot features 31 points of articulation for maximum posability! A must have for the TMNT enthusiast – fully poseable, killer quality, killer features, a ton of accessories! Packaged in a great display window-box! The first in the BST AXN XL category… 8" TMNT action figures, here we come!"

Product Features

8 inches (20.32cm)

Made of plastic

From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Part of the BST AXN line up

31 Points of articulation

Box Contents

Krang figure 2 Pairs of tenticles

Android body figure 2 Pairs of hands Pair of blaster hands Drill hand Axe hand Sword attachment

