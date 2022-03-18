The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Summons the Force with Sideshow

Coming out of The Mandalorian Season 2, Ahsoka Tano is back with a brand new Premium Format statue from Sideshow Collectibles. The statue will stand 18.75" tall and showcases her new live-action appearance as seen in Chapter 13. The former Jedi has her dual white lightsabers ignited and at the ready in this elegant yet simple pose. Ahsoka Tano's sculpting detail on this piece is incredible and brings the characters right off the screen and onto your shelf.

The Ashoka Tano statue is even more detailed than you think with a fabric tailored outfit, which adds extra depth to the piece. From detailed textures to realistic colors, this statue is a Star Wars fans dream piece, and it will be a necessary The Mandalorian collectible. The Ahsoka Tano Premium Format Figure by Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $635. She is set to release between November 2022 – February 2023, and pre-orders are live right here with payment plans offered.

"Sideshow presents the Ahsoka Tano™ Premium Format™ Figure, a new Star Wars™ collectible based on the celebrated character's live-action debut in The Mandalorian™. A seasoned warrior and champion of justice, she proved a powerful ally for Din Djarin™ and Grogu™ on their search for a Force-sensitive mentor for the youngling. Fans were thrilled by Ahsoka Tano's introduction in "Chapter 13: The Jedi™," where we met the former Jedi at the gate of Calodan™, a settlement under the rule of the vindictive Magistrate."

"The Ahsoka Tano Premium Format Figure measures 18.75" tall, wielding her dual white lightsabers while standing on an environment base inspired by the forest planet Corvus™. The Togruta™ embodies elegance and power in her pursuit of crucial information about the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn™. The polystone Ahsoka Tano Premium Format Figure features a mixed media costume application. Her pleated pants and brown belt are carefully tailored fabric, featuring stitching, patterning, and beading to bring even the most subtle details to life."

"Additionally, Ahsoka Tano's top, arm bands, gauntlets, and tabi boots are sculpted with a variety of textures and paint applications to mimic the appearance of armor, woven straps, and pinched cloth. Her signature orange complexion contrasts with the dark colors of her outfit, and her portrait bears her iconic white markings, as well as her unique blue and white lekku™ and montrals™."