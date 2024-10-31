Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman (Detective Comics #587) MTS Exclusive Arrives from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new selection of collectibles including the a brand new version of Batman from Detective Comics #587

A new Gold Label Batman DC Multiverse figure is on the way and is exclusive to McFarlane Toys Store. Similar to the Target Exclusive Year 2 set, a new Detective Comics #587 set is on the way, featuring a sculpted plastic cape and companion fabric cape. Detective Comics #587 was part of a three-part storyline titled The Mud Pack, which featured the Caped Crusader, a series of brutal murders in Gotham City. Multiple victims are discovered throughout the city and are all seemingly encased in hardened mud, which would lead to the return of an iconic shape-shifting villain, Clayface. However, it seems like more than one Clayface might be running around and this figure is here to solve just that. Based on the iconic artwork, Batman is wearing one of his iconic batsuits from the 80s with signature spiked shoulders. He will come with a variety of swappable hands, a batarang, a wearable mask, as well as a gargoyle display base, and swappable capes. This McFarlane Toys Store exclusive is priced at $49.99 and is set for a November 2024 release.

Batman (Detective Comics #587) – McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive

"Something strange is going on in Gotham City, and Batman has no idea what it is. A murder is committed on live television; the president of the banking association kills himself; gunfire erupts at the Penguin's birthday party; and Commissioner Gordon is arrested for embezzlement!"

Gold Label – McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive

