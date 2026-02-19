Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Studios Series Transformers Shockwave Revealed by Hasbro

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Transformers figures for 2026

Shockwave figure stands at 6.5 inches tall and converts to Cybertronian spacecraft in 26 steps

Features classic purple deco, movie-authentic detailing, and signature blaster accessory

Pre-orders available for $42.99, with a Transformers Shockwave release set for Summer 2026

Shockwave stands out as one of the most coldly logical and intimidating Decepticons in Transformers lore, making him a fan-favorite character. Recognizable by his single glowing optic and emotionless voice, Shockwave is driven purely by logic, dismissing sentiment as weakness. In the original Generation One series, he transforms into a Cybertronian laser gun and frequently governs Cybertron in Megatron's absence.

The fury of Shockwave is now back as Hasbro announces his return with a new Transformers Studio Series figure. Inspired by his appearance in The Transformers: The Movie, this Deception stands at 6.5" tall and turns into his Cybertronian Spacecraft mode in just 26 steps. His signature purple deco is nicely crafted here, and he will come with a blaster to make sure no Autobots get in his way. Pre-orders are already live for this new Shockwave Transformers Studios Series figure online for $42.99, with a Summer 2026 release date.

The Transformers: The Movie Voyage Class Shockwave

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $42.99 | Pre-Order Now. Experience the epic action of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with the Studio Series Shockwave toy! The 6.5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to Cybertronian spacecraft mode in 26 steps. "With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and blaster accessories that attach in both modes, this TRANSFORMERS Shockwave action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (each sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Studio Series The Transformers: The Movie Shockwave figure features movie-inspired deco and details.

In robot mode, Voyager Class action figure is 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) tall.

Convert between robot and Cybertronian spacecraft mode in 26 steps.

Figure comes with blaster accessory that attaches in both modes.

Studio Series Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play.

