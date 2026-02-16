Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian & Grogu 6" Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary The Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver returns in The Mandalorian & Grogu’s upcoming adventure on the big screen

Hasbro unveils a new 6” AT-AT Driver Black Series figure, inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu

The figure features film-accurate details, signature armor, and includes a blaster accessory for collectors

Pre-orders are live now for $27.99, with an April 2026 release date and a special First Edition version available

The Imperial Remnant AT‑AT Driver is a character tied to the remnants of the Galactic Empire after its fall in Star Wars canon. AT‑AT Drivers are highly disciplined and skilled, trained to maneuver these enormous walkers across diverse terrain. They need to maintain the machine's heavy firepower and coordination with other Imperial units to help dominate the battle. These soldiers wear distinctive Imperial pilot uniforms, often with armor plating and helmets featuring targeting visors for AT‑AT operations.

The remaining AT-AT Drivers are now back for the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu, with Hasbro giving them new The Black Series figures. These specialized drivers are now ready for a new mission with a new look and a new 6" action figure that is already up for pre-order. This AT-AT Driver will include a blaster, and fans can also find a First Edition version, which comes in specialized white packaging. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with an April 2026 release date. Be on the lookout for more Remnant Imperial Stormtrooper figures, also coming soon from Hasbro, to build up your army.

STAR WARS: TBS IMPERIAL REMNANT AT-AT DRIVER

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 |Pre-Order on February 13 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026). STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like an Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU. Comes with a blaster accessory. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!