RSVLTS Shows Us This Is the Way With New The Mandalorian Shirts

The Mando Monday reveals continue as The Roosevelts (RSVLTS) unveils three new designer shirts for the hit live-action Disney+ show, The Mandalorian. The company has already put out three shirts in past Mando Monday reveals and they were an instant success. The designer button-ups all sold out the same day which was not surprising. We were able to get our hands on these tees and they are the perfect blend of comfort, high-quality material, and an amazing way to show off your love for The Mandalorian. Three new shirts have been announced this week with the first one being a new button-up called "This is the Way" that features a variety of Mandalorian helmets. The Mandalorians are a secret society now and each of their helmets is unique and now you can wear them with this sleek, beautifully tailored shirt. Up next, is something truly fun and unique with their "Beskar Steel" shirt. Capturing the look of the Imperial Beskar Steel from the first season of The Mandalorian, RSVLTS, turns it into a fashion statement. The design features the wavy flow as seen on the legendary metal with the logo of the Empire still present. Lastly, we are getting a nice long sleeve black shirt that shows off the introduction of The Mandalorian and The Child once again.

The Roosevelts (RSVLTS) is not holding back with their Mando Monday reveals, and are really bringing something fun to the table. Fans of The Mandalorian will want these shirts in their wardrobe to show their love for the show in style. From great designs, high quality, and comfortability, RSVLTS should be your next stop shop for all your Mandalorian apparel needs. Both button-ups and the ultra-soft long sleeve tees are priced at $65 and worth every penny. The shirts are live right now and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other licenses they carry like Ghostbusters, Nickelodeon, Pixar, The Office, and so much more.

THIS IS THE WAY – $65 – The Mandalorians were some of the most feared warriors in the galaxy and lived by a strict code, rarely removing their helmets. This shirt is an ode to the T-shape visor which became synonymous with the Mandalorian crusaders, a symbol of the prideful tribes of Mandalore who held combat as the cornerstone to their culture, their individual identity, and their spirit.

– $65 – The Mandalorians were some of the most feared warriors in the galaxy and lived by a strict code, rarely removing their helmets. This shirt is an ode to the T-shape visor which became synonymous with the Mandalorian crusaders, a symbol of the prideful tribes of Mandalore who held combat as the cornerstone to their culture, their individual identity, and their spirit. BESKAR STEEL – $65 – This shirt focuses on one of the toughest and most legendary metals in the galaxy, Beskar. Also known as "Mandalorian steel," this alloy is important for a Mandalorian as it's used to make their armor, as seen in the series.

– $65 – This shirt focuses on one of the toughest and most legendary metals in the galaxy, Beskar. Also known as "Mandalorian steel," this alloy is important for a Mandalorian as it's used to make their armor, as seen in the series. HELLO FRIEND – $65 – This ultra-soft long sleeve tee is freezing a moment in time—the iconic scene where the Mandalorian and the Child meet.