The Mandalorian Speeder Bike Scout Trooper & Grogu TVC Set Revealed New Star Wars reveals have arrived for Mando Mania including a brand new set of figures like e Scout Trooper and Grogu set

The Mandalorian Season 3 might has ended, but Star Wars Mando Mania is still going strong with some new reveals. Coming out of The Mandalorian Season 1, a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection set has been revealed by Hasbro. A new Speeder Bike set is on the way featuring the Scout Trooper who has captured Grogu. The entire set is beautifully crafted, giving new life to that recently recreated Scout Trooper Speeder Bike. Collector will notice plenty of similar elements to the recent Return of the Jedi Speeder Bike set that is hitting shelves now. The Mandalorian Scout Trooper will come on his own card back, which is nice and will be a must have set for any Mando fan. This Deluxe Speeder Bike set is priced at $44.99 is set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders are set to go live today at 1 PM EST here and at most major retailers.

Recreated Iconic The Mandalorian Scenes with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SPEEDER BIKE, SCOUT TROOPER & GROGU – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SPEEDER BIKE, SCOUT TROOPER & GROGU vehicle and figure pack. This Speeder Bike, Scout Trooper & Grogu pack is inspired by the iconic scene in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+."

"This vehicle and figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes vehicle, figure, stand and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including Grogu burrowed in a knapsack. Available for pre-order 4/26 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers. Visit starwars.com for more Mando Mania product reveals!"