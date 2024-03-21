Encanto and The Family Madrigal Join Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return

Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Welcome to the family Madrigal, as a new magical journey through the vibrant world of Disney's Encanto is coming soon to Ravensburger. Arriving for the upcoming Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return set, a whole new slew of cards, characters, and franchises are on the way. One of which features the debut of the colorful tapestry of the Madrigal family and their extraordinary powers. Ravensburger has already teased some of the new cards that are on the way. This will include six members of the Madrigal family: Mirabel, her mom Julieta, her sister Luisa, cousin Doloroes, uncle Félix, and the mysterious future seeing Bruno, but we don't talk about him. Each card plays onto their special powers, as seen in Encanto from Julieta healing you, Luisa running straight into battle, and even Mirabel boosting her family.

Disney can expect more Encanto cards in Ursula's Return, and it is great to see some new films arriving in Disney Lorcan, and the artwork on each is remarkably done. This is just a taste of what Ravensburger is cooking up for their next set of 204 cards, with Encanto getting its own focused Starter Deck featuring Mirabel and Bruno. Collectors will be able to collect these cards and more starting on May 17, first at Local Card Shops and then again at mass retailers on May 31. Stay tuned for more reveals in the coming weeks for Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return right here on Bleeding Cool. "This is our home, we've got every generation."

New Disney Franchises Arriving for Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return

"Ursula's Return will introduce additional franchises, beloved characters, and new gameplay evolutions and reveal more of the story of Lorcana and the Illumineers summoned there. While additional details on mechanics and franchises are set to be released in the future, Ravensburger confirmed the arrival of highly anticipated characters, including Bruno and the rest of the Madrigal family from Disney's Encanto as well as iconic characters Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey and Yen Sid from Disney's Fantasia."

