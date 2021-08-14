The Mandalorian Speeds across the Tatooine Desert With Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with another incredible Star Wars statue from the world of The Mandalorian. This time we are seeing Din Djarin right after the first episode of the second season as he takes a Speederbike across the Tatooine desert. The Mandalorian and Grogu just acquired Boba Fett's armor and are taking the armor back to the Razor Crest. Standing 7" tall, Iron Studios has crafted a remarkable statue featuring both Din and Grogu on a Speederbike in motion. The entire statue is highly detailed, capturing both heroes beautifully s well as all of the small details on the bike.

From Grogu's excited expression to the weathering of the added Boba Fett armor, this is one statue Star Wars fans will want in their collection. The Mandalorian Speederbike Deluxe Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $335 and set to release between July – September. Pre-orders and payment plans are live through Sideshow Collectibles, which can be found located here. Be sure to keep an eye out for some more incredible Star Wars statues also coming from Iron Studios like Jabba the Hutt, the Dark Trooper, and more.

"Riding a speeder bike, thus raising a cloud of dust, the Mandalorian bounty hunter crosses the arid desert of the planet Tatooine carrying in his luggage the recovered armor, helmet, and jetpack, that once belonged to another legendary hunter, the feared and iconic Boba Fett. They are attached to the outer left and rear parts of the vehicle. Inside a bag, attached to the back of the Speeder, is little Grogu (Baby Yoda), the child that Mando protects and who is apparently enjoying the high speed. Faithfully portrayed on both the speeder bike and the characters, Iron Studios presents its statue "The Mandalorian on Speederbike Deluxe Art Scale 1:10 – The Mandalorian", inspired by a scene from Chapter 09: The Marshal, from the first season of The Mandalorian series."