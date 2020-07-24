Batman Gets Animated in New MAFEX Figure From Medicom

Batman is back from The New Batman Adventures animated series. Medicom has unveiled a new MAFEX figure featuring the Dark Knight. This figure stands 6.3 inches tall and will come with a nice variety of swappable pieces and accessories. For heads, he will get 1 based Batman bowl and the other is an unmasked with animated Bruce Wayne. For accessories, he will get his trusty batarang as well as a grapple gun. His highly detailed and articulated figure is packed with that animated vibe and ready to save Gotham once again.

The animated series Batman is defiantly one of the most well know Batmen out there. This figure checks all the right boxes with a Bruce Wayne head sculpt and a poseable fabric cape. Fans will not want to miss out on this Caped Crusader and add it to their collection before he vanishes into the night. I hope we can get more animated figures to go with Bats in the future with maybe his faithful sidekick Robin or the deadly Joker companion figures. The MAFEX The New Batman Adventures 6″ Scale Figure from Medicom Toys is priced at $99.99. He is expected to release in May 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"Gotham City Knights. Both the best form and outstanding movable area are compatible! The strongest action figure ever! Scheduled to be released in May 2021, Maffex No.137, MAFEX BATMAN (THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES). Reference retail price ¥8,800 (tax excluded). Prototype production from PERFECT-STUDIO."

"From "The Animated Series" Of "THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES", BATMAN is here! Completely reproduce the characteristic facial expression and silhouette! The cloak parts are fixed type when standing upright, cloth movable type included! Mask head, blues face head included! Movable figure stand included!"